Thomas Newman balancing umpiring and playing for the Eagles

Jun. 15—JAMESTOWN — Some people in town just play baseball, and there are some people who just umpire baseball. Thomas Newman does both.

"I like watching baseball and as long as the kids are throwing strikes it's not that bad to watch," Newman said.

The Jamestown High School junior pitched for the Blue Jays and is currently pitching for the Jamestown Post 14 Eagles. Newman said he first got into being an umpire when Blue Jays assistant coach Michael Smith asked him if he wanted to umpire youth baseball tournaments. He said he has also umpired games since he was in either eighth or ninth grade.

During his time as an umpire, Newman said he earned the most important skill behind the plate is consistency and the cardinal sin of being an umpire in the field is missing something because you weren't paying attention. Newman said the sign of a good umpire is one who calls the game the same way throughout. He said he does not get mad at umpires while he's pitching as long as they are consistent with their strike zone.

"When I'm on the mound I just try to see what the umpire will give me," Newman said. "If he'll give me a ball or two off the plate I try to go there. When I'm umping the little kid games I try to give them one or two balls off the plate for a bigger strike zone so they have a better chance. But at a high school level it obviously shrinks compared to that but if the ump gives me a ball off the plate I'll defintely use that."

Newman said over the years he has only umpired games for kids ages 9-10. Newman said he umpires between 15 and 20 games per summer.

Throughout his time as an umpire, he said he has been mostly paired with friends and teammates Payton Hochhalter and Tyson Jorrisen. He said some of his other teammates and friends who umpire are Preston Gall and Jaden Prochnow.

"It's great because in between innings we talk about the previous inning," Newman said. "I look forward to it. We just chill around and talk in between games. We have a lot of break time. ... It's nice weather out. I had fun last weekend with Payton."

Newman said he prefers umpiring games as a base umpire because you don't have to squat for the entire game.

Despite being one of the younger umpires in Jamestown, Newman said he doesn't feel like he deals with a lot of challenges. He said the biggest challenge that he has had to deal with are some kids who get a little mad when they strikeout looking.

"It's not that bad especially when you got someone around the same age as you umping with you it's not that bad," Newman said. "The coaches are usually on your side at that age too."

Newman said his advice for anybody in Jamestown who wants to be an umpire is to keep it simple.

"It's fun when you can do it," Newman said. "It's not that hard, you just gotta stay focused and know what you're doing. You gotta know the rules. ... Be consistent and know the rules."