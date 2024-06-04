Thomas nets four as Scotland thrash Israel to extend lead

Four goals from Martha Thomas drove unbeaten Scotland to a comprehensive victory against Israel that extended their lead at the top of Group B2 in Euro 2025 qualifying.

The Tottenham striker scored two either side of half-time in Scotland's second meeting with Israel in four days behind closed doors.

Thomas slotted the opener in Budapest, Hungary, after another impressive start from Pedro Martinez Losa's side before heading in a second on the end of an outstanding team move.

Her team-mates could have chipped in with a few in between but the striker settled any nerves with a third following good movement and added a fourth with her head.

Once the 28-year-old was substituted, Chelsea Cornet took the reins and emphatically netted her first international goal with a smashed effort late on.

