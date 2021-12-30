Thomas Morstead wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
One day after Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun brought home the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, another member of the team earned some recognition.

Punter Thomas Morstead, who was signed as a replacement for Dustin Colquitt at midseason, won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month award for December.

Morstead has averaged 47.7 yard per punt with a long of 64 yards over his five games with the Falcons. The longtime Saints punter seems to be fitting in nicely with his former rival.

