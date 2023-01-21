Thomas Morstead open to return to Dolphins for 15th season

After a tumultuous season of punting with Michael Palardy manning the role in 2021, the Miami Dolphins opted to sign veteran Thomas Morstead to a one-year deal to perform those duties in his 14th season.

Morstead rewarded Dolphins brass with one of the best statistical seasons that a punter has had in team history.

In 2022, he played in all 17 regular season games, averaging 46.4 yards per punt (sixth), 40.5 net yards per punt (eighth) and 45.9% of his boots downed inside the 20-yard-line (first).

How does he assess his season?

“I thought it was super steady,” Morstead said. “Unfortunately, the NFL credited me with a -1 yard for the butt punt instead of a block, so my average really was even higher. I just thought it was a really steady year. It certainly wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but it was very steady, very consistent and very dependable. That’s what I try to be.”

Now, after another long season, Morstead is ready to enjoy time with the family.

“For 12 years, I played where I lived. Our home’s still in New Orleans, so it’s a different dynamic for me with playing from a distance and not coming home to my wife and kids every single day. Whenever the season does end, I’m always very excited to be home with my wife and kids and just kinda be dad.”

Family is clearly a priority for the veteran, as he’s talked about them a lot during his conversations with the media, and it’s tough to spend the season away from them. However, that doesn’t mean the punter is taking time off from his rigorous training regiment that’s become more than just working out.

“I don’t punt for at least a few months, but I don’t really take much time off from the gym,” Morstead said. “It’s just kind of a lifestyle. I love it, and I think it’s kind of required at my age. You don’t take a big chunk of time off because it’s really hard to get back. It’s a lot easier to kind of just keep working and driving through it. I’m capable of doing that because I’m not getting hit all the time. A lot of guys’ bodies are just so beat up after the season that they need to just get away and replenish. I just kind of stay training all year round.”

Story continues

A 15th season isn’t something that many NFL players get the opportunity to see, but, for Morstead that’s something he wants to achieve, and it could happen in Miami.

“15 is definitely on the horizon,” Morstead said. “I’m certainly looking forward to another opportunity this coming year. I’ve made it known to the team that I’d love to be back, but we’ll see what happens. I don’t know what the future holds yet, and we’ll just take it as it comes, but I certainly am excited about continuing to play.”

General manager Chris Grier and company have preached about making smart business decisions, and re-signing Morstead, a talented player at an undervalued position, would certainly fit under that category.

List

Fans react to Dolphins firing DC Josh Boyer

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire