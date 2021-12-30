Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Thomas Morstead began the 2021 season without a team, since the Saints released him in early 2021 after 12 seasons.

Then Morstead signed with the Jets to fill in for an injured Braden Mann, averaging 48.2 yards on his 23 punts in seven games.

After Mann’s return, New York cut Morstead. So he was available when Falcons punter Dustin Colquitt had to be placed on the COVID-19 list and missed two games. But when Colquitt returned, Morstead had been performing so well that Atlanta elected to keep him.

It’s paid off, as Morstead has now been named NFC special teams player of the week for December.

In four games last month, Morstead averaged 49 yards on his 11 punts with six getting downed inside the 20-yard line.

Overall, Morstead has averaged 47.7 yards on his 16 punts in five games with Atlanta.

The Falcons take on the Bills and Saints to end the 2021 season.

Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Donald named the NFC defensive player of the month

    The Rams went 4-0 during the month of December and took over first place in the NFC West from the Cardinals in the process. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald played a leading role in making that happen. Donald posted 21 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in the [more]

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for the month of December during the 2021 season.

  • Packers place four active roster players on COVID-19 reserve list

    The Packers began the day with 12 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. They added five more players to the list Wednesday, including four from the active roster. “That list is continuing to get longer, unfortunately, but it is what it is,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Kassidy Hill of packersnews.com. Defensive lineman Kingsley [more]

  • Georgia vs. Michigan: Expert picks, predictions

    Expert picks and predictions for Georgia vs Michigan.

  • Rodgers says he won't drag out offseason decision on future

    Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. “I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said Wednesday.

  • Social Media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners Alamo Bowl win over the Oregon Ducks

    How did social media respond to the Oklahoma Sooners 47-32 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl?

  • Forty-five years after they met in the Super Bowl, Bud Grant remembers John Madden

    Bud Grant and John Madden met in the Super Bowl, forty-five years ago. With Madden passing on Tuesday, Grant reflected on his former rival. “Coaches come in a variety of forms,” Grant, 94, said in a statement issued by the Vikings. “John really, really liked football. For him it wasn’t about the attention. He would [more]

  • Jaguars line up 8 interviews for head coaching vacancy

    The Jacksonville Jaguars lined up eight interviews for their head coaching vacancy Tuesday, including five coordinators who are headed to the playoffs. The Jaguars requested permission to interview: both Dallas coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn; both Tampa Bay coordinators, Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles; and Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

  • Bill Belichick on John Madden: “Any time he spoke, I listened”

    Of all the many faces and voices that have influenced the NFL over the years, two stand out. Even though they are as different as they could be in their styles and personalities. Bill Belichick and John Madden. Belichick spent plenty of time during his Wednesday press conference reflecting on the Hall of Fame coach, [more]

  • John Madden was known to players for his kindness

    John Madden, who died on Tuesday at the age of 85, was known to yell at players and officials during his days as the Oakland Raiders’ head coach. But he also showed, in quiet moments away from the TV cameras, a decency for the players who sacrificed their bodies for the sport Madden loved so [more]

  • Wilson or Carroll? The crucial choice facing Seattle after a disastrous 2021

    Years of iffy personnel decisions in Seattle have culminated with the Seahawks’ first losing season in a decade. Now what? Quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll have led the Seattle Seahawks through the franchise’s most decorated period. Photograph: Chris Unger/Getty Images After a period of unprecedented, sustained success, the Seahawks have bottomed out. Now, they’re at a crossroads. Defeat to the Bears last Sunday dropped the Seahawks to 5-11 on the season. They have no shot

  • Brooks' 3 TDs push Oklahoma past Oregon 47-32 in Alamo Bowl

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) Bob Stoops and Oklahoma were winners together again, just like old times. Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Williams passed for three more scores and the 14th-ranked Sooners rode a dominant first half to a 47-32 win over No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night. The victory marked a brief and happy reunion for the coach and school he led to a national championship and 10 Big 12 titles from 1999-2016.

  • Bears ranked among worst potential head coaching openings

    The Bears are expected to fire Matt Nagy at season's end. But one analyst doesn't believe it's an attractive coaching destination.

  • AFC North clinching and elimination scenarios for Week 17

    How the Bengals -- and the rest of the AFC North -- can clinch the division and a playoff berth.

  • Oklahoma vs. Oregon football: Five takeaways from the Sooners' win against the Ducks in the Alamo Bowl

    The Oklahoma Sooners play the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Here's everything you need to know:

  • An early look at who Jets could take in 2022 NFL Draft

    Here’s a very early look at the Jets’ draft situation and the instant help they might be able to get...

  • Fred Warner's Trey Lance pep talk changed how 49ers rookie QB practices

    Veteran linebacker Fred Warner shares how a recent conversation with rookie QB Trey Lance eventually helped improve the 49ers on both sides of the ball, and built his teammate's confidence in practice.

  • Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

    Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s

  • N.C. State bowl cancellation could come with a costly price tag

    The Holiday Bowl was expected to pay more than $3 million to its participating teams, and N.C. State faces a decision in regards to coaching bonuses.

  • Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers’ situation could affect his own free agency decision

    Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and he says his decision on whether to re-sign with Green Bay will be affected by whether Aaron Rodgers returns. Rodgers hasn’t made any decisions about whether he’ll be retiring, remaining in Green Bay or going elsewhere in 2022, and [more]