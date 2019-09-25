Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the week

In the absence of injured quarterback Drew Brees, the rest of the Saints are going to have to step up.

Punter Thomas Morstead is making sure their special teams do their part.

Morstead was named NFC special teams player of the week, for his role in their win at Seattle.

Morstead downed four of his six punts inside the Seahawks’ 20-yard line, and averaged a net of 52.0 yards per punt (a stat which includes the good work of his coverage team).