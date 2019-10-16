Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the week

Being the punter for the Saints can be a lonely job when Drew Brees is dealing.

In their star quarterback’s absence, Thomas Morstead is making plays.

The Saints punter was named NFC special teams player of the week for the second time this year.

He landed five of his six punts inside the 20, and averaged 41.8 yards net and gross against the Jaguars.

Morstead was also named NFC special teams player of the month for September.