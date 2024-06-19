Thomas Müller insists Germany will not become complacent against Hungary

On Wednesday evening, Germany will face Hungary in their second fixture of Euro 2024. After a more than convincing 5-1 victory over Scotland to kickstart the tournament, expectations are high regarding the German national team.

However, there are concerns that history will play a significant role in their clash with Hungary. In recent major tournaments, Germany have often faced difficulties on matchday two of the group stages.

At Euro 2008, they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Croatia; at the 2010 World Cup, they lost 1-0 to Serbia; and at the 2014 World Cup, Joachim Löw’s side drew 2-2 with Ghana. As well as this, since the 2016 European Championships, Germany have only won two fixtures on matchday two at the four major tournaments they have attended.

Nevertheless, the continued trend of disappointment at this stage of a competition does not concern the squad. Speaking ahead of their meeting with Hungary, Thomas Müller insisted that Germany will not let their victory over Scotland dictate their performance against Hungary.

“This emotional babble is always nice to read, but no one will carry you through the tournament. You have to win the games!”

While Hungary were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland, their second-half display proved the undeniable quality of the side. Therefore, Germany cannot allow themselves to be complacent if they are to continue their perfect start to Euro 2024.

GGFN | Will Shopland