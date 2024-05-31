Thomas leads Cardiff against play-off chasing Ospreys

Wales internationals Ben Thomas of Cardiff and Ospreys' Dewi Lake hope to shine at Cardiff City Stadium [Huw Evans Agency]

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Ospreys

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 1 June Kick off: 17:30 BST

Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary.

Highlights: Scrum V Sunday, 2 June, BBC Two Wales from 19:00 BST and later on demand.

Cardiff centre Ben Thomas will captain Cardiff in the Judgement Day derby against United Rugby Championship (URC) play-off chasing Ospreys at Cardiff City Stadium.

Hooker Liam Belcher has been ruled out with a hand injury so Thomas takes over the leadership role.

Thomas switches back to centre from the side that defeated Sharks in South Africa two weeks ago with Tinus de Beer returning at fly-half.

There are six starting changes with De Beer again covering scrum-half because of injuries to Gonzalo Bertranou and Tomos Williams, with Ellis Bevan the only fit senior number nine in the squad.

Wing Josh Adams is ruled out through injury, so Theo Cabango also returns.

It will be the last Cardiff game for forwards Rhys Carre and Shane Lewis-Hughes who are leaving for Saracens and Dragons respectively next season, while centre Willis Halaholo, who is also departing, is among the replacements.

Ospreys have made two changes to the team that defeated Dragons with full-back Max Nagy replacing Jack Walsh and centre Owen Watkin coming in for Tom Florence.

It could be Nicky Smith's final game for Ospreys before the Wales prop joins Leicester, assuming Toby Booth's side do not make the top-eight URC play-offs.

What do Ospreys need to qualify for URC play-offs?

Ospreys need to beat Cardiff with a bonus point and hope three other unlikely results go their way.

By the time Ospreys kick off on Saturday evening, they could already be out of contention because those three matches are taking place before the Welsh derby against Cardiff.

Connacht are at Leinster on Friday evening, while Lions face fellow South African side Stormers on Saturday lunch-time, just before Benetton host Edinburgh.

It’s between Edinburgh, Benetton, Lions, Connacht and Ospreys for the final two places in the play-offs.

If teams are tied on league points, it then comes down to matches won before points difference.

Ospreys need Connacht to miss out on maximum points at Leinster, Lions to get no more than a point at Stormers and either Benetton or Edinburgh to come away pointless from their meeting.

There is also the possibility of Ospreys pipping Benetton on points difference should they finish level with them on match points, but that would require a 26-point swing.

Final flourish

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt: “This is an opportunity for us to sign off the season in style with back-to-back wins.

“We’ve played some good rugby this year, but it hasn’t always translated to wins despite some very near losses.

“Judgement Day is always a special occasion in the Welsh rugby calendar and if we can secure a victory against a strong Ospreys side in front of a big crowd, it will be a nice way to round off the season and give us some momentum into next year.”

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth: “There is nothing we can do about results elsewhere.

“We can only control what we do. If we end up falling short, that will just give us the motivation to keep going.

"We are trying to become a top-eight team and that’s the next line in the sand for progress.

“We have improved this season. We have won more games and everyone in the group should take a lot of credit for that."

Cardiff: Cameron Winnett; Theo Cabango, Rey Lee-Lo, Ben Thomas (capt), Mason Grady; Tinus de Beer, Ellis Bevan; Rhys Carre, Evan Lloyd, Keiron Assiratti, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Rory Thornton, Ben Donnell, James Botham, Alun Lawrence.

Replacements: Efan Daniel, Corey Domachowski, Rhys Litterick, Seb Davies, Lopeti Timani, Willis Halaholo, Jacob Beetham, Gabriel Hamer-Webb

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Luke Morgan, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Keelan Giles; Dan Edwards Reuben Morgan-Williams; Nicky Smith, Dewi Lake, Tom Botha, James Ratti, Huw Sutton, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric (capt), Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Gareth Thomas, Rhys Henry, Victor Sekekete, Harri Deaves, Luke Davies, Owen Williams, Harri Houston.

Referee: Adam Jones

Assistant referees: Maickel English, Elgan Williams (WRU)

TMO: Tom Spurrier (WRU)