Thomas Kelley named as new Michigan State basketball assistant coach

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Tom Izzo has pegged Thomas Kelley to assume the third assistant coach spot that was vacated when Dwayne Stephens took the head coaching position at Western Michigan. Kelley will join Mark Montgomery and Dan Wojcik on Tom Izzo’s staff.

Kelley was one of the first players Izzo recruited as the head coach of the Spartans. Kelley spent 1995-1999 as a member of Michigan State’s basketball program. After his college career, Kelley went to Europe to play professional basketball for the next 15 years.

Upon returning home after his pro basketball career, Kelley joined Michigan State’s staff as a graduate assistant for two seasons before being hired at Western Michigan as an assistant coach, where he spent the last four seasons.

