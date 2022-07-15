How Thomas Jones got into acting after NFL career
Retired NFL running back Thomas Jones discusses how he transitioned into acting and production after his football career. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Retired NFL running back Thomas Jones discusses how he transitioned into acting and production after his football career. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Report: Sean Payton eyeing three teams for potential return to coaching in 2023, valuing warm weather, competitive rosters, and control over personnel
NFL on CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joins the Zach Gelb Show to share his thoughts on the Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
Check out these awesome custom Bengals white helmet designs.
The Open 2022 full leaderboard Round two tee times in full Tiger Woods in tears as he bids farewell to St Andrews Who to blame for six-hour rounds at The Open and how to fix slow play
Wide receiver Hollywood Brown asked for a trade away from the Ravens this offseason and his wish was granted when the team sent him to the Cardinals during the first round of the draft. Brown had complained about his role in the Ravens offense during the 2020 season and said after the deal was done [more]
As NBA summer league winds down in Las Vegas and teams begin making plans to finish up and leave this coming weekend, some players might have done better than most in showing their potential. Paolo Banchero was stellar for Orlando. Chet Holmgren was exceptional for Oklahoma City.
The 49ers will either trade, release or retain Jimmy Garoppolo for the upcoming season. Here are the pros and cons of those scenarios.
This is proof that perseverance can go a long way! #GoBlue
Which coaches need to win now? Which big jobs could open? We break down what the college football coaching carousel looks like ahead of this season.
At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins. He now has one fewer endorsement deal. Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. [more]
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) On the surface at Big 12 football media days, nothing really appeared much different. The 10 mannequins lining the main stage donned the uniforms of the same schools that have made up the conference for a decade. The Big 12 is heading into its final season as a 10-school league.
“It's just a joke, isn't it?” said reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of his round, which clocked in at 6 hours, 10 minutes.
Le'Veon Bell gives up on football to focus on boxing.
The 4,242-square-foot home on Edwin Boulevard has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
The Knicks' first request was for six first-round picks plus players, according to a report.
Think you'll like this?
There are "rumblings" around NBA circles that after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant would want to return to the Warriors.
Joakim Noah got married to supermodel Lais Ribeiro and Derrick Rose helped photograph the event.
A video of a Chinese child basketball player showcasing his skills has gone viral, with netizens drawing comparisons between the young baller and NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Throughout the clip, which has over 57,000 likes since being uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday, it is clear that the Chinese youngster modeled his game after Stephen Curry’s deadly offensive arsenal, displaying everything from underhand floaters to shifty step-back jump shots. The video has garnered various reactions from basketball fans, with many commenting on the player’s Curry-esque skills and one even hailing him as the “Szechuan Chef Curry.”
ESPN's "The Captain" documentary explores the complex relationship between New York Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.