Thomas Jefferson rolls in back-to-back wins, improves to 5-1

Apr. 10—Thomas Jefferson boys tennis cruised to an 8-1 win on Monday over visiting Neosho.

The Cavaliers added a 9-0 win over Mount Vernon on Tuesday at home.

The only match loss over the past two days was a No. 5 loss as Neosho's Kaleb Daspit took down Ryker Faaborg in a tight contest that ended 9-8 with a 7-3 score in the tie-break set.

In Tuesday's win over the Mountaineers, the Cavaliers only surrendered 10 games but didn't lose a single match in the 9-0 victory.

Faaborg surrendered six games to Caleb Cline in the No. 5 match but held on for an 8-6 win. Then, in No. 3 doubles, Faaborg and Yousuf Mokhtar earned an 8-4 win.

Every other match was won 8-0 by TJ.

Prithvi Nagarajan and Lele Qian have earned back-to-back 8-0 wins after their respective matchups on Monday and Tuesday to lead the Cavaliers in No. 1 and No. 2 singles play as well as a tandem in the No. 1 doubles play. They won 8-0 in doubles against Neosho and Mount Vernon as well.

The Cavaliers are back in action on Friday in the Thomas Jefferson Invitational Tennis Tournament at TJ.