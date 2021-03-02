Thomas Jefferson entertains Miami-Amoret in boys sectional game

Mar. 2—For the first time in nine years, Thomas Jefferson is in the Class 1 boys basketball state tournament.

And for the first time ever, the Cavaliers have a home game as they entertain Miami-Amoret tonight at 6 p.m.

The Cavaliers' last state appearance was in 2012 — former coach Cleo Elbert's final season — when they lost in the sectional round. Two years earlier, the Cavaliers won their sectional game but lost in the quarterfinals in overtime.

Thomas Jefferson (19-5), which has won four straight games and six of its past seven, and Miami (9-13) have four common opponents. The Cavaliers defeated Bronaugh, Northeast Vernon County, Rich Hill and Sheldon while Miami lost to those teams.

"I don't know a lot about them because they are so far up north," Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. "I have watched them a little bit on film, but it's hard to tell sometimes on film."

The Cavaliers defeated Rich Hill 76-51 at home and McAuley Catholic 55-43 at Lamar to win the Class 1 District 7 title.

"It was a very memorable week," Myers said.

The Cavaliers have averaged 62.3 points per game this season and given up 45.5. Miami has scored 49.1 points and allowed 59.3.

The Cavaliers' probable lineup consists of 6-foot senior Dhruv Gheewala, 5-10 junior Caden Myers, 5-11 junior Drew Goodhope, 6-1 senior Kelsey Atteberry and 6-5 sophomore Jay Ball.

The top reserves are 6-0 senior Noah Hamlett, 6-1 sophomore Tyler Brouhard and 6-0 junior Elias Rincker.

Tonight's winner plays the St. Elizabeth-Golden City winner in the quarterfinals on Friday night at a site to be determined.

