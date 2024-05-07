Thomas & Holmes among 17 players leaving Bristol

Dan Thomas joined Bristol from Gloucester in 2017 [Getty Images]

Dan Thomas and Ed Holmes are among 17 players leaving Bristol Bears at the end of the season.

Welsh back-rower Thomas and lock Homes will join the likes of Callum Sheedy, Piers O'Conor,, Kyle Sinckler and Magnus Bradbury in departing after Saturday's final home match of the campaign, against Saracens.

Sheedy, the club's all-time leading Premiership points scorer, agreed a move to Cardiff earlier this year, while O'Conor is joining Connacht, England international Sinckler is joining French side RC Toulon and Bradbury is returning to his hometown club Edinburgh.

Bristol say negotiations with other players are taking place and that the club's 2024-25 retained list will be confirmed soon.

Thomas, 30, made 144 appearances for the Bears, while 28-year-old Holmes made 102.

The other players leaving are Charlie Powell, Jono Benz-Salomon, Fred Davies, Jay Tyack, Harry Ascherl, Oscar Lennon and Aristot Benz-Salomon as well as academy players Macenzzie Duncan, Charlie Rice, Tom Sims and Matty Jones.

Director of rugby Pat Lam said: “This time of the year is always difficult as we say farewell to some great people who have contributed significantly to the club, on and off the field, throughout their time with the Bears.

“We thank them for their hard work and commitment to our vision, and they can all be very proud of their efforts and achievements here. Once a Bear, always a Bear."