Thomas & Hanson back in Scotland squad for qualifiers

Forwards Kirsty Hanson and Martha Thomas are back in the Scotland squad for the two Women's European Championship qualifiers against Israel in May and June.

Aston Villa striker Hanson and Tottenham Hotspur forward Thomas are joined in the squad by Rangers winger Rachel McLauchlan following injury.

Glasgow City striker Fiona Brown and Manchester City goalkeeper Sandy MacIver drop out of Pedro Martinez Losa's squad.

Scotland face Israel on 31 May at Hampden Park then play their group rivals on 4 June at the BSC Stadium in Budaors, Hungary as they continue their push for a place in the finals in Switzerland next summer.

Their qualification campaign got under way in Serbia last month with a 0-0 draw in Leskovac.

That was followed by a 1-0 win against Slovakia at Hampden thanks to Sophie Howard's header.

Scotland sit joint top of Group B2 with Serbia on four points while Israel have lost both qualifying games so far.

Scotland squad to face Israel

Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Eartha Cumings (Rosengard), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Lisa Evans (Bristol City), Sarah Ewens (Rangers), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Kirsty Howat (Rangers), Sam Kerr (Bayern), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Jane Ross (Rangers), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United), Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur).

