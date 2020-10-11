Thomas Greiss leaves Islanders, signs two-year deal with Red Wings

Goaltender Thomas Greiss leaves the Islanders after five seasons with the team, as the 34-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

The contract is worth a total of $7.2 million, which is a $300,000 per season raise from his contract with the Islanders.

Greiss is fifth all-time in wins (101), fifth in appearances (193) and first in save percentage (.915, min. 50 games) in Islanders team history.

In the 2018-19 season, Greiss and fellow goalie Robin Lehner helped the Islanders bring home the Jennings Trophy for least amount of goals against.





