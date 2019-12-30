Thomas Graham Jr.’s view of the 2020 Rose Bowl will be slightly better than in 2015

The 2015 Rose Bowl game between Oregon and Florida State is definitely one that is hard to forget. Well, maybe if you are a Seminoles fan, it's a bit different. The Ducks flew onto a 59-20 victory over Jameis Winston and the Seminoles.

Can you picture the exact moment where you witnessed quarterback Marcus Mariota hoisting the trophy as the green and yellow streamers sailed to the ground at the ‘Granddaddy of them all'?

For Oregon junior corner Thomas Graham Jr., it was from the stands.

On Wednesday, Graham Jr. will have a slightly better view of the Rose Bowl… from the field alongside his fellow teammates against the Wisconsin Badgers.

It really hasn't hit me yet. When I step onto the field, it's going to be like ‘Wow, this is exactly where I was standing at watching Marcus Mariota do his thing. Seeing Jameis Winston out there. It was a lot of people that I was a big fan of at the time. -- Thomas Graham Jr.

Graham Jr. remembers when Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston threw the ball backwards and was returned by Oregon linebacker Tony Washington for a touchdown. He remembers when Darren Carrington broke free down the sideline and capped off his touchdown run with the "whip" celebration.

It all had an impact on his life. Now, he hopes to give a kid in the stands that similar feeling when the No. 6 Ducks take on No. 8 Wisconsin in the 2019 Rose Bowl this Wednesday on January, 1, 2020.

Just being able to be on the field and actually be there and there's probably going to be a kid in the stands watching that wants to be in my shoes one day. Keep on dreaming because that dream could come true. -- Thomas Graham Jr.

