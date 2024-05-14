Thomas Frank a strong contender to be next Manchester United head coach if Erik ten Hag is sacked

Thomas Frank has kept Brentford in the Premier League for three seasons - Reuters/John Sibley

Thomas Frank is a strong contender for the Manchester United job should they change manager following the club’s struggles under Erik ten Hag.

United are yet to make a decision over the future of Ten Hag, who could still win the FA Cup this year, but in the event of a new appointment Frank has admirers at Old Trafford from his work at Brentford over the last six years.

The Danish coach has an existing relationship with co-owners Ineos and has previously linked up with Sir Dave Brailsford, director of sport at the company, before investment in United.

Frank, 50, has taken Brentford into the Premier League and overseen three seasons in the top flight including a ninth-place finish. It is thought that the Dane would fit into United’s new structure following Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking control of football operations.

While Frank is “manager” at Brentford, United want a head coach to focus solely on the team, with incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox overseeing other departments such as recruitment.

During Frank’s time at Brentford they have become one of the most successful data-driven clubs, which has seen the former Brondby coach on the radar of other Premier League sides. He signed a new contract last season, running until 2027.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, United are looking for a head coach to help rebuild the club rather than a short-term fix from a proven trophy winner. Frank is among those who have yet to be tested among the elite but has shown huge potential so far in his career.

It is expected to be a busy summer for managers with the likes of Thomas Tuchel leaving his post at Bayern Munich. Others such as Graham Potter are without a club, while Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon has a release clause. Gareth Southgate, meanwhile, spoke about his contract situation with England this week and says he is fully focused on his job at the European Championships.

Ten Hag insisted last week it would take a lack of a “common sense” to sack him, adding that he did not fear the same fate as Louis van Gaal who was sacked at United after winning the FA Cup.

But his position has been under scrutiny this season after failing to finish in the Champions League places and a series of worrying performances. They are eighth heading into Wednesday’s fixture against Newcastle and could finish in their lowest position of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United have no intention of dismissing Ten Hag before the Cup final on May 25. Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are expected to review the campaign in the summer when a decision over whether Ten Hag stays is made.

