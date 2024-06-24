Thomas Facciani earns 4th City Golf Championship using methodical approach

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Clinging to a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the City Golf Championship, Thomas Facciani took a methodical approach on his quest for another title.

His advantage grew throughout the day playing with contenders Quintin Dziabo and Derek Hayes, and his propensity to avoid a disastrous hole paid dividends. Facciani recorded Sunday’s best score by four strokes with a 4-under 67 as he won his fourth city championship by five at Berkley Hills Golf Course.

“It feels good to win,” said Facciani, who also won in 2012, 2019 and 2022.

“I played a good front nine, just struck the ball pretty well. Driving has been good all weekend. Wedges have been pretty good. It helps you here to have the driver and the wedges intact.”

Facciani, a Westmont Hilltop graduate, supplied scores of 67, 69 and 67 for a 10-under 203. Quintin Dziabo edged five-time champion Derek Hayes at 5-under 208 by one stroke.

Both Dziabo and Hayes finished with even-par 71s Sunday.

Facciani and Hayes have combined to win each of the past eight titles.

Hayes won in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Tony Orlandi was fourth at 212.

Nolan Pritts finished fifth at 220, with Brady Moran (221), Jack Ankeny (223), Aaron Patalune (224), Sam Sharbaugh (224) and Gregory Heider (228) rounding out the top 10.

Sunday was Dziabo’s highest finish in three years competing in the tournament.

The Penn Cambria graduate and 2006 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference golfer of the year while at Penn State Altoona was nipping at Facciani’s heels until a missed putt created distance for Facciani to pull away.

“I had it within three with four to play,” Dziabo said. “I missed almost like a three-footer to get it within two with four to play. I never rebounded after that. I had my chance.”

Facciani set the tone with a strong start to Sunday’s round.

“He putted really well,” Dziabo said of Facciani. “He made a lot of big putts down toward the end. I think he got three up-and-downs in the first five holes for birdie. That got him going.”

Facciani was up by a few strokes heading into the final holes. A triple bogey by Dziabo on No. 16 (seventh hole) allowed Facciani to cruise to victory.

“It was under a tree, just tried to punch a low one,” Dziabo said of critical hole. “It ran through the green too far. I tried to get cute with the third shot, and made a bad six. He (Facciani) was about 12 feet (away) for birdie.

“I kind of had to try to be aggressive there because when you’re three down with three to play, you got to go. If it kicks out, maybe stick one and you’re two down with two to play.

“In golf, anything can happen, but I never give up. Fight until the end. You never know what can happen.”

Facciani was able to navigate the changing wind directions.

“The wind was definitely changing throughout the day, so knowing that it was a little firm, you would try to land it a little short sometimes so that you don’t get yourself into trouble,” Facciani said. “So on the back nine a lot, I played fairly conservative just trying to not shoot myself in the foot too much. It panned out pretty well.”

Both Dziabo and Hayes, who bogeyed No. 12, just barely missed birdie putts on No. 17. All three players in the final group parred No. 17.

Facciani chose iron on No. 18 with a healthy lead. His third shot was a chip that landed just a foot away from the hole, leading to an easy par and victory.

“Through the years, I’ve hit a lot into the Giant Eagle parking lot,” Facciani said of the grocery store on the other side of Goucher Street lining the right bend of the hole’s fairway. “I decided to hit 5-iron off the tee. It was actually quite into the wind on the second shot, so I hit something that I would typically hit 150 (yards) and it still ended up short. Hit a good chip to about a foot. It was a good par.”

The past few tournaments have been decided by a couple strokes. Winning by five caught Facciani by surprise.

“I think when we made the turn, it was still pretty tight,” Facciani said. “I think I might have been leading by two or so.

“Derek was right behind Quintin as well.

“I think the turning point was on probably No. 7. Quintin had a bad break against a tree. He couldn’t really do much with it, so that’s when the margin increased a little bit.”

