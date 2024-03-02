Thomas Detry has brutal 6 putt meltdown, ends up dead last at Cognizant Classic

Thomas Detry was dead last in the field and missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic on Friday. (Kyle Terada/USA Today)

Putting is hard, and PGA Tour pros aren’t exempt from that.

Thomas Detry, however, absolutely fell apart on the green on Friday afternoon at PGA National.

Detry, after landing on the green in regulation at the par-4 sixth hole on Friday in the second round of the Cognizant Classic, needed six putts to find the cup. Four of those putts came within just six feet, too, which is absolutely a makeable distance for any professional golfer.

While Detry isn’t as bad of a putter as it looks, frustration clearly got the better of him in what ended up being a remarkable scene in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It was a true meltdown that average golfers everywhere had no issue relating to.

Six putts on the sixth hole: After lagging his first putt to 6 feet, Thomas Detry took five more swipes. pic.twitter.com/WDcsIdcJy3 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 1, 2024

Detry could have settled for a bogey had he just stopped and read his third putt, too. But instead, he tried to tap it in four different times all while off balance and rushing himself until the ball finally went in. Playing partner Stephan Jäger just stood and watched it all unfold.

Detry ended up with a quadruple bogey on the hole. He made the turn at 8-over on the day, and then finished with a 9-over 80 in his second round. That dropped Detry to 11-over on the week, which put him in last place on the leaderboard and well outside the cutline.

Detry, 31, entered the week at No. 70 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He’s yet to win on Tour in his career, and he missed the cut at last week’s Mexico Open, but he finished T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. Detry, who has one international win under his belt, had three top-10 runs and a second-place finish on Tour last season.

Though Detry was likely going to miss the cut anyways — Bud Cauley held the lead at 11-under par when the second round was called for the day on Friday, which had the cut line at 2-under — his issues on the sixth green sealed that.