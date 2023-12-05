Thomas defeats Wolfpack at home

Dec. 4—THOMASVILLE- The Thomas Night Hawks defeated the Wolfpack from Loyola (LA), 66-63, at the TU Gymnasium on Saturday.

The lead changed hands twice during the 1st half and was tied once. The Wolfpack led by as many as nine points and Thomas led by as many as three points. The Night Hawks knocked down five free throws to close out the half, two by Joshua Robertson, and three by Jarvis Brown, to close out the half with a 28-25 lead. The Night Hawks were a perfect 9/9 from the charity stripe during the half.

The Night Hawks and Wolfpack continued to trade jabs in the 2nd half. The lead changed hand three times during the half. With the score tied at 44 each, with 10:03 remaining in the ball game, the Night Hawks went on a 14-5 run, to open up their largest lead of the game, at nine points, with 3:37 remaining. Tyson Anderson and Keon Williams each hit two big 3-pointers to close out the run. After Loyola (LA) trimmed the lead to six points, Anderson would, again, knock down a huge 3-pointer, to extend the lead back up to nine points, with 00:54 remaining.

A few missed free throws would allow the Wolfpack to cut the lead to four points, with 00:04 left. Jailin Lee would knock down two free throws, to extend the lead back up to six points. A three-pointer, at the buzzer, for the Wolfpack, made the final score 66-63, in favor of the Night Hawks.

Anderson would lead the Night Hawks with 16 points and six rebounds. Williams and Brown would each add 11 points to the Night Hawks total. Deonta Jones and Devin Baney would lead the team with eight rebounds each. Jones would add five assists.