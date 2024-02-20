Thomas defeats Brewton-Parker on Senior Day

Feb. 20—THOMASVILLE- On a day that saw the Night Hawks honor five member of their basketball team, Thomas sent their senior basketball players out with a victory by defeating the Barons from Brewton-Parker, 83-72.

Brewton-Parker jumped out early on the Night Hawks, opening up with a 11-0 run in the first 3:25 of the contest before a Keon Williams 3-pointer finally broke the ice for Thomas. At the 13:24 mark, the Night Hawks would take their first lead of the day on a 3-pointer by Jarvis Brown. The teams would be tied four times in the half and the lead would change three times, before Brown sank another 3-pointer to give Thomas a 38-36 lead. Brown, who was fouled on the play, would sink the ensuing free throw, to convert the 4-point play. The shot would spark Thomas to close the half with a nine-point advantage, 45-36 at the half.

Thomas would open up the 2nd half by increasing their lead to double-digits, on a pair of free throws by Noah Lattin. The Night Hawks would own a double-digit lead in the 2nd half. Lattin would tip in his own miss to give Thomas its largest lead of the day, at 16 points, with 18:23 remaining in the game. After a mini-run by the Barons, a Lattin dunk, followed by a Jailin Lee layup, would increase the Night Hawks lead back to 16 points. With under five minutes left in the contest, Brewton-Parker would go on a run and cut the Night Hawk lead to six points. Free throws by Lee and Joshua Robertson would end the Barons run. Lee would drive in for two consecutive layups, followed by four free throws from Brown, and a pair of free throws from Deonta Jones, would close out the scoring for the Night Hawks.

The Night Hawks would shoot 37.9% from the field, hit 38.2% of their three-pointers, and knock down 87.0% from the charity stripe. Jarvis Brown would knock down a career high 35 points, including going 12/12 from the free throw line. Tyson Anderson was the only other Night Hawk in double-digits with 10 points. Noah Lattin would lead the Night Hawks with 10 rebounds. Deonta Jones would dish out five assists.

Seniors Xavier Cobb, Deonta Jones, Noah Lattin, T.J. Mitchell, and Keon Williams were presented with gifts prior to the contest.