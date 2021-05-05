Thomas Davis, Willie McGinest discuss player's perspective on Rodgers, Packers rift

Thomas Davis, Willie McGinest discuss player's perspective on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers rift.

  • Report: Chiefs to sign former Jaguars DE/LB Kamalei Correa

    A new report says the Chiefs have added the five-year veteran.

  • Golf super league resurfaces as McIlroy puts stock in legacy

    Rory McIlroy returned to the site of his first PGA Tour victory and made it clear Wednesday that he is more interested in creating his place in history than chasing Saudi-backed money in a proposed super league. The topic occupying most of the chatter at Quail Hollow Club ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship is renewed efforts by a “Super League Golf" to attract top players for a concept of team golf played around the world for massive riches. The Daily Telegraph in London reported the league is prepared to offer fees ranging from $30 million to $50 million to marquee players, including Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, to join a new circuit that would begin playing as early as September 2022.

  • Lions to cut Kerryon Johnson

    Three years after he was a second-round draft pick, running back Kerryon Johnson is on the way out in Detroit. Johnson is being released, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Because he has only three years in the NFL, Johnson will go on waivers, where the 31 other teams have the opportunity to claim [more]

  • Cowboys’ Dak Prescott says he could play right now

    Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson goes 1-on-1 with the Dallas quarterback. Prescott says he feels great, and knows he’d be successful even now. Dak there is a sense of relief heading into a season with a big new contract. The Cowboys qb has partnered with&nbsp;Sleep&nbsp;Number&nbsp;for several years now, so he knows one of the easiest and most effective ways to optimize recovery and perform at your best on the field is through consistent, high-quality&nbsp;sleep&nbsp;each night. Sleep&nbsp;Number&nbsp;is the official&nbsp;Sleep&nbsp;and Wellness Partner of the NFL.

  • PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterates punishment for any player joining rival tour, say sources

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with players on Tuesday and was firm in his message regarding a rival tour.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Soccer-United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet

    It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Three months later, Glazer's Premier League soccer team, Manchester United, had to call off their match against rivals Liverpool following violent protests against the American's ownership of the club.

  • Texans draft quarterback Davis Mills in third round amid Deshaun Watson allegations

    The Texans may have signaled they don't expect to have Deshaun Watson around much longer.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Man United violence the peak of toxic fan-owner relationship

    The storming of Old Trafford crystalized 16 years of disconnect between Manchester United fans and its distant ownership. While choosing not to engage with the supporters who are the lifeblood of any club, the Glazer family can't have avoided seeing the levels of rage against them on Sunday. Not when it led to the unprecedented postponement of an English Premier League game due to fan unrest, especially one of the biggest matches of the season between United and Liverpool.

  • Merab Dvalishvili ‘would love to fight’ Marlon Moraes after UFC mentioned it as possibility

    Merab Dvalishvili is riding a six-fight winning streak and wants to keep his momentum going against a big name.

  • Nikola Jokic with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/03/2021

  • Browns fans stand up for Baker Mayfield amidst the hypothetical Aaron Rodgers trade speculation

    Browns fans don't like the hypothetical Aaron Rodgers trade fabrication

  • 49ers caved to pressure in Trey Lance pick, Mike Lombardi claims

    The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.

  • Donald Cerrone feels bad Diego Sanchez allowed ‘new lover’ Joshua Fabia to take over life

    Donald Cerrone doesn't blame Diego Sanchez for their UFC on ESPN 24 bout falling apart.

  • Nets, Kyrie Irving fined $35,000 each after his 'repeated refusal' to speak with reporters

    Kyrie Irving was fined back in December, too, after he avoided meeting with reporters, who he described as "pawns."

  • Patrick Mahomes, other players confused by Broncos’ ability to not pay Ja’Wuan James

    The Ja’Wuan James injury, while bad for him, could be good for NFL players generally. Players seem to be realizing that there’s a very real difference between getting injured while working out at the team facility and getting injured while working out elsewhere. The news that James, who has (or at least had) a $9.85 [more]

  • Rory McIlroy on the Premier Golf League that would threaten PGA Tour, European Tour: ‘I don’t see why anyone would be for it’

    Rory McIlroy on the Premier Golf League that would threaten the PGA Tour and European Tour: "I don't see why anyone would be for it."

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers has mocked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in group texts

    Another day, another inflammatory report on the conflict between the Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst.

  • NFL analyst has this late-round Patriot as one of his favorite picks from draft

    This draft pick was personally selected by Ernie Adams -- there could be some promise here.