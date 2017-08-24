Thomas Davis would welcome Colin Kaepernick as a teammate

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron said he wished more active players would back unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has, at least in a hypothetical way.

Davis told SI Now’s Maggie Gray he would welcome Kaepernick if Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suffered any kind of setback from his shoulder surgery.

“For me as a player, we would definitely love to have a guy like Kaepernick because we know what he has to offer to this game,” Davis said. “We know that he’s a guy that can come in and can play right away. He’s proven that he can lead his team to the Super Bowl. And if you look at his numbers, he’s had some pretty decent numbers from a quarterback standpoint. . . .

“And at the end of the day that’s what you want. You want to focus in on football. There’s a lot that’s going on in the outside. I commend Kaep on raising the awareness for the social injustices going on in this world. So I would definitely welcome him as a teammate.”

Of course, the Panthers aren’t in the market for a backup quarterback, apparently content with Derek Anderson (despite the dubiousness of keeping a backup who shares few if any athletic traits with his starter).

But it’s interesting to see players speak on Kaepernick’s behalf, at a time when there isn’t an owner willing to sign off on the acquisition of a player who would be popular in a locker room — and with large segments of their fanbases — in the face of potential opposition from the angry and loud.