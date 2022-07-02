Thomas Davis' Top 4 linebacker tandems in the NFL
Former linebacker Thomas Davis lists his top four linebacker tandems in the NFL going into the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
A look at the #49ers LBs going into training camp.
The Panthers thought they were playoff contenders early last season.
Expect to see a lot of 17 Raiders jerseys this year. DaVante Adams is among highest selling jerseys of 2022
Could the Big Ten be adding Notre Dame, Oregon and Washington as well? Reports indicate that could be in play
LaMar "Soup" Campbell earned the trust of countless players and coaches during his time with the Bears. He was dismissed Friday by general manager Ryan Poles.
Top 5 schools the Big Ten might go after now that it grabbed USC and UCLA?
Realignment happens for one reason. Just follow the money generated by top regular-season college football games on TV.
Sean McVay probably got a lot of texts after the Rams' Super Bowl win, but one of the best was from Jared Goff
Watson's hearing is over. Some interesting information on next steps, timeline and what was presented. Reportedly, the NFL did not present any evidence of "violence, threat, force or coercion":
The Cowboys aren't going to let a UDFA go untested as training camp approaches. | From @KDDrummondNFL
USC and UCLA to the Big Ten? And you thought the Big Ten was just going to let the SEC have all the fun. Pac-12 insider of insiders Jon Wilner shook up the world with his tweet that the Big Ten was going to expand with USC and UCLA - or, at least, ...
If Oregon and a couple of other Pac-12 schools join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten, it becomes a bonafide mega-conference. Here's how that might look.
With Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. gone, the Warriors made a strong move by reportedly adding Donte DiVincenzo.
The PGA Tour added seven more players to the list of those who have been indefinitely suspended because LIV participation.
Will Clemson be the next powerhouse program to change conferences?
Predicting what the future of college athletics will look like. How would you feel about this?
Let's say USC and UCLA were joining the Big Ten this August. How would they fare against some of the heavyweights in the Football Bowl Subdivision?
Hicks is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite rankings.
According to Jon Wilner, who broke the news of the recent realignment, Lincoln Riley didn't know about USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten
Just how fast is #Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling? He recorded the 2nd-fastest speed of any ball carrier in the NFL last season.