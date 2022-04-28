Thomas Davis slated to announce Panthers’ 2022 2nd-round pick

Some Carolina Panthers fans might be hoping their team lands a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft so that the roster may be better addressed. And maybe some are now just hoping they do it for an old friend.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday afternoon, franchise legend Thomas Davis is slated amongst the draft’s presenters for Rounds 2 and 3 of the three-day event. The former defender is no stranger to the podium either, as he’s already announced the organization’s picks of linebacker Shaq Thompson in 2015 and running back Christian McCaffrey in 2017.

NFL legends and active players will announce various selections in Las Vegas. Below is the list of players scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year’s NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/4fuun3t4OB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

The problem with this, of course, is that the Panthers are currently not in possession of a second-round pick. For Davis to make yet another trip to the draft microphone, general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule would have to swing a deal to nab themselves the capital.

Davis himself was drafted by Carolina with 2005’s 14th overall pick out of the University of Georgia. So if he doesn’t get to hit the spotlight himself, at least he’ll be watching a number of his fellow Bulldogs take the stage this weekend.

