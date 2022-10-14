Thomas Davis shares three ways Cowboys can upset Eagles 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Thomas Davis shares three ways the Dallas Cowboys can pull off the upset against the Philadelphia Eagles 'NFL Total Access'
The Cardinals will be missing James Conner and Matt Prater on Sunday. CB Byron Murphy has a groin injury that has him questionable.
With the Bears trailing by five points in the final minute of last night’s game and facing third and goal from the four, quarterback Justin Fields threw a potential game winner to receiver Dante Pettis. Pettis was unable to make the catch. In large part because he was getting mugged by Commanders safety Darrick Forrest. [more]
Michigan football made J.J. McCarthy the starting quarterback for games like Saturday against Penn State. Here's his chance to make his legacy.
The Philadelphia 76ers discuss the excitement the city has for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers attend Game 3 of the NLDS for the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves.
Jason Verrett is experiencing some knee soreness after his return to practice, so the 49ers shut him down with an eye on his return next week.
There was a range of emotions in the Bears locker room after Thursday Night Football, from shock to frustration to despondence.
Ryan Fitzpatrick criticized Justin Fields heavily during the Bears' loss to the Commanders on TNF.
“I’m just naturally a Chief hater, like I’m not afraid to say it. I’m just naturally a hater. “
Keyshawn Johnson explains why Justin Fields shouldn't take the heat for the missed wide-open touchdown to Ryan Griffin.
Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants out. Jackson would like to leave Washington and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks that would send Jackson elsewhere, according to NFL Network. The trade deadline is November 1. It’s possible that Jackson has already played his last game in Washington. He has been ruled out of tonight’s [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
The Charlotte Hornets forward showed up to training camp last month with a new fade that sent Twitter abuzz.
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
Jason Peters spent 12 seasons playing left tackle for the Eagles, and Eagles react to what it's like seeing him play for the rival Cowboys.
The experts have made their picks, and the consensus is with the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys
Details of how Matt Rhule fired Joe Brady in 2021, as revealed by Joseph Person of The Athletic on Friday, reportedly didn't sit too well with Panthers players.
Cam Akers did not practice Thursday for what was described as personal reasons, and Rams coach Sean McVay on Friday said the back won't practice or play Sunday.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 6. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons. McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the Rams' leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. McVay also said the team wanted to keep it ''in-house,'' later adding that the personal reasons cited for Akers' absence are ''more like we're dealing with things internally.