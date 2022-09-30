Thomas Davis shares three ways the Ravens pull off upset vs. Bills 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Thomas Davis shares three ways the Baltimore Ravens can pull off the upset against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
"I've never seen anything like it before."
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries in what was a scary scene Thursday night in Cincinnati. Here is what we know.
Joe Burrow isn't afraid to shine.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's frightening head injury in Thursday night's game drew strong reactions from Patriots players past and present.
Josh Tupou waited five years and 44 career games before recording his first sack, but it proved bittersweet for the Bengals defensive tackle. The hit caused Tua Tagovailoa‘s head to bounce off the turf, leaving the Dolphins quarterback with a brain injury that sent him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for observation. Tagovailoa [more]
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury in the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday was scary because all potential head or neck injuries are, but also because of how the quarterback’s body responded.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro,” Hill said, via Marcel [more]
Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field. Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday [more]
In the postgame, a former NFL player and Amazon Prime Video broadcaster showcased a hole in the league’s medical defense that should be concerning.
Peyton is in a vintage car garage in Denver and Eli is at home in New Jersey, but together they enter NFL fans' living rooms on 'ManningCast.'
Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he hadn't seen the clip, nor did he plan to watch. He couldn't believe he even was asked about the matter during a press conference.
One former Patriots player gave a passionate take on how awful Dophins QB Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury was handled by the NFL and the Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion.
In a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception.
Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs, who played two seasons with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, 'was shook' watching the QB's brain injury happen on TV.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took a hilarious shot at fellow retired wideout Brandon Marshall during "Inside the NFL."
Patrick Mahomes didn’t need extra motivation when the Chiefs play the Bucs on Sunday. But they gave him some.
Chris Nowinski says Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were a sign of decorticate posturing, a serious sign of brain trauma.
Steve Young senses elements of Jimmy Garoppolo's resentment towards the 49ers and believes the team must channel any and all tension into something that is "creative" rather than "toxic."
Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. The Dolphins said the third-year quarterback was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. Many former players were critical of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return against Buffalo and start against Cincinnati.