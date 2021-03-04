Thomas Davis says he’ll sign 1-day contract, retire with Panthers

Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was released by the Washington Football Team today.

Davis left in 2018 but he spent most of his career in Carolina and he says he’ll be signing a one-day contract and retiring with the Panthers, according to his personal Instagram page.

Well-deserved and appropriate. Davis was a first-round pick by the Panthers in the 2005 NFL draft. He went on to play 13 years and 176 games in a Carolina uniform, earning three Pro Bowl nods and one first team All-Pro. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in tackles with 789.

