Linebacker Thomas Davis spent 13 seasons with the Panthers and one season with the Chargers.

He didn’t need long to find a new home.

Davis announced on his Instagram page that he will reunite with Ron Rivera in Washington.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Davis, who turns 37 on Sunday, earned three Pro Bowls and an All-Pro nod in Carolina.

In his one season in Los Angeles, Davis started all 16 games. He made 112 tackles, a sack and two pass breakups.

In Davis’ 14-year career, he has 1,210 tackles, 29 sacks and 13 interceptions.

Thomas Davis will reunite with Ron Rivera in Washington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk