Thomas Davis: Lamar Jackson's style does not fit with New England
NFL Network's Thomas Davis explains why Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's style does not fit with New England Patriots.
Matt Harmon is joined by Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris and Football Outsiders' Rivers McCown to look at the teams picking at the top of next month's draft: the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Do the Patriots have the financial resources and the trade capital to land Lamar Jackson? Amid the trade buzz surrounding the Ravens quarterback, here's an explainer of how Jackson-to-New England would work.
The NFL hates being questioned, especially by a well-researched, well-respected reporter who is calling Goodell to account.
From a new jersey number to one roster cutdown date, heres a breakdown of the rule changes that were -- and werent -- approved at the NFL owners meetings.
There are several players representing blue-blood programs, but it was a couple players outside of the top-ranked prospects who impressed scouts the most.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
Shortly after the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, there was a report that the Falcons would not pursue Jackson this offseason and some were surprised by that given how avidly they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022. There’s been no sign of a change in the team’s thinking [more]
Cowboys veteran tackle Tyron Smith has missed more games (32) than he’s played (17) the past three seasons.
A six-time Pro Bowler with 99 career sacks, Calais Campbell would fill the Detroit Lions' biggest remaining need for a pass-rushing interior lineman
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam spoke with a small group of Northeast Ohio media, including the Beacon Journal, and touched on a number of topics.