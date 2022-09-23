Thomas Davis examines the Week 3 battle between the Packers' offense and Bucs' defense
The Packers ruled out WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) for Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Here's the final injury report.
These four matchups will be key in a Minnesota Vikings victory on Sunday
Matthew Stafford looks to overcome his interception issues as the Rams look to pick up an important early-season win against the Arizona Cardinals.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has a longstanding and well-earned reputation for having clear, rigid, and specific expectations when it comes to the manner in which his quarterback runs the offense. Starter turned backup turned starter Jimmy Garoppolo had some eyebrow-raising remarks earlier this week about feeling not quite so constricted in his latest stint under [more]
A meaningless touchdown? Nah. Even Al Michaels knew what this meant.
A 19-year-old defeated Magnus Carlsen, often described as the best chess player who ever lived. Chaos followed, reports <strong>Richard Hall</strong>
Jordan Spieth has big ones.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
After the 2021 season, the Cowboys decided to move on from receiver Amari Cooper. If they hadn’t found a trade partner, they would have cut him. Enter the Browns, with a move that seemed confusing at the time. Cooper hadn’t performed particularly well on grass and/or in the elements. He’d have both in Cleveland. Moreover, [more]
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Will the Patriots continue their winning ways and beat the Ravens in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season? Here's a roundup of expert predictions for this matchup.
Pittsburgh is looking to add an inside linebacker.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
49ers legend Steve Young believes that any question as to whether Kyle Shanahan is responsible for Trey Lance's injury is a "goofball question."
The Bears ruled out three players for the Texans game at Soldier Field. Roquan Smith and Jaylon Johnson are questionable, and Velus Jones Jr. is doubtful
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
The Internationals trail by six entering Saturday's double-session of foursomes and four-ball.