Thomas Davis: Cowboys built to overcome any potential 'rust' from Prescott
NFL Network's Thomas Davis says that the Dallas Cowboys are built to overcome any potential 'rust' from quarterback Dak Prescott as he returns from his hand injury.
He started his career with the Giants. He could be continuing it with the Jets. Per the NFL’s Friday personnel notice, veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph visited with the Jets on Friday. Joseph, a second-round pick in 2010, spent four seasons with the Giants before signing as a free agent with the Vikings. He then [more]
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.
After a stunning trade between the 49ers and Panthers, Christian McCaffrey has arrived in the Bay.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.
Everything about new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey told Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch to bet on him.
Jon Gruden officially has more wins this year than the team he used to coach. Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the judge presiding over the former Raiders coach’s case against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell has refused to stay the litigation pending appeal of the denial of the league’s effort to force the [more]
Christian McCaffrey couldn't be happier to have ended up in Kyle Shanahan's offense with the 49ers.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-49ers game playing out.
Sorting through the winners and losers of Christian McCaffrey's trade from the Panthers to the 49ers.
Dre Greenlaw hilariously issued an apology to his new teammate on Instagram.
Kyle Shanahan's reaction to the Christian McCaffrey trade was similar to most members of 49ers Faithful.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The banged-up San Francisco 49ers got some key pieces back on the practice field before their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, star edge rusher Nick Bosa and safety Jimmie Ward all returned to practice on Wednesday and could play Sunday against the Chiefs. Williams missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, and Bosa sat out last week with an injured groin.
A few high-profile quarterbacks have faced struggles in the first six weeks of the season. But how much they are to blame for their teams’ shortcomings is variable
