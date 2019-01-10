Thomas Davis bids emotional farewell to Panthers, vows to keep playing

Thomas Davis delivered an emotional message to Panthers fans after his 14-year run in Carolina came to an end.

Thomas Davis will retire as one of the best players to wear a Carolina Panthers uniform.

He just may not retire as a Panther.

Davis bids goodbye to Panthers fans

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2015 All-Pro linebacker for Carolina posted an emotional video Wednesday announcing the end of his 14-season run with the Panthers.





“It was extremely tough for me to deal with,” Davis said of the news that the Panthers didn’t intend to offer him a new contract. “I wanted to be back. I wanted to be part of a group that came and just right the wrongs that we had this season.”

Davis plans to keep playing

Davis, a free agent with the end of his contract, expressed his dedication to Carolina but went on to note that he’s not retiring.

“Panthers nation, just know that in no way did I imagine putting on another uniform,” Davis said. “Still to this day I don’t want to do it. But I want to play football.”

Rough end with Panthers

This season marks a difficult way for Davis, who has played his entire career in Carolina, to see his time in Charlotte end. Carolina opened up 6-2 and looked primed to make a playoff run before a late-season collapse saw it finish 7-9 and out of the playoffs.

At 35, Davis started 12 games and tallied 79 tackle this season. He may get a look from a team seeking a veteran defensive presence in the offseason.

