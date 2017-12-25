Thomas to Cowboys coach Garrett: 'If y'all have the chance, come get me'

Despite helping eliminate the Dallas Cowboys from playoff contention, Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas appears to have designs on joining them.

Seattle beat Dallas 21-12 to stay alive in the postseason hunt and end the Cowboys' hopes, but there was another clear sign of discord between him and the team.

Thomas went to the Cowboys' locker room at AT&T Stadium to speak with Dallas receiver Dez Bryant following the game.

While there he ran into Jason Garrett and ended their brief conversation by telling the Cowboys coach : "If y'all have the chance, come get me."

The encounter was captured by media waiting outside the locker room.

It is an episode that comes a week after Thomas was involved in a spat with linebacker Bobby Wagner following a 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Thomas has one year left on his contract, but the Seahawks can avoid a $10.4 million salary-cap hit by releasing him prior to June 1.

He briefly contemplated retirement last year after suffering a gruesome leg injury, but has played in 12 games this season and was selected to his sixth Pro Bowl.

Though it has been a frustrating season fraught with injuries as well as locker room tensions for the 9-6 Seahawks, Thomas played down his comments and indicated he was not looking to leave Seattle.

"I've always been a Cowboys fan growing up," Thomas told reporters.

"The biggest thing, though, when I say, 'Come get me,' I don't literally mean come get me now. I'm still in the prime of my career and I want to be here, but when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me. That's the only place I would rather be if I get kicked to the curb. That's what I meant by it.

"People take life too seriously. That's just who I am."