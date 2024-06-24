Thomas County Central hires new head baseball coach

Jun. 23—THOMASVILLE — After former head baseball coach Ryan Strickland departed for Colquitt County, Central began the search for their next head baseball coach. Strickland leaves behind some big shoes to fill on the Central diamond. Under his guidance, the Yellow Jackets have advanced to the elite eight and finished with 20-plus wins in the last two years. However, Thomas County Central feels they have found their man in Sy Jones from Coffee.

Jones comes to Thomas County with 16 years of head coaching experience. He has been with the Trojans of Coffee for the last seven seasons. Jones has led the Trojans to five winning seasons in his seven years. His only two losing seasons were his first two with the program. His overall record is 120-88 and his most successful season was his last.

Coffee went 27-7 last season and made it to the second round of the state playoffs, where they lost to McIntosh two games to none. They finished with a regional record of 11-4 and were clearly an impressive team at the plate. Coffee averaged 9.3 runs per game and 8.2 hits per game. They also had an 11 game win streak where they scored no less than ten runs and gave up more than six just once. They scored 15 runs or more in eight different games.

Jones is taking over a Thomas County Central program who finished 22-15 last season and advanced to there elite eight, falling to eventual state runner-up Pope. Central averaged 5.5 runs per game in the 23-24 season and 6.8 hits.

Thomas County Central will host a meet and greet with Coach Jones on Tuesday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the Central cafeteria.