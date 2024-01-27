Thomas Brown reportedly not returning to Panthers in 2024

Another domino is falling over at 800 South Mint Street.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers will not be retaining offensive coordinator Thomas Brown heading into the 2024 season. The news comes less than 24 hours after the reported departures of special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and offensive line coach James Campen.

Brown, who was hired to be Carolina’s offensive coordinator last offseason, did not begin the campaign as the unit’s play-caller. That responsibility initially belonged to now-former head coach Frank Reich, who handed the duties over to Brown after six weeks and then reclaimed them just three games later.

Following Reich’s firing entering Week 13, Brown was given control of the offense for the remaining six games of the season. The Panthers finished with an average of 265.3 yards per game, the fewest in the NFL.

With their new head coach in Dave Canales coming over as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown’s dismissal isn’t much of a surprise. The team has already reportedly requested interviews with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach Brad Idzik and Philadelphia Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator position.

The 37-year-old Brown has interviewed with the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for their offensive coordinator jobs this month.

