Thomas has bolstered Scotland's confidence - Crichton

Martha Thomas' return has brought confidence back to Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland squad, says Leanne Crichton.

After missing Scotland's opening two Euro 2025 qualifiers - the goalless draw in Serbia and 1-0 home win over Slovakia - through injury the Tottenham striker has returned in style by scoring five in back-to-back wins over Israel.

Four of those goals came in Tuesday's 5-0 thumping in Budapest and the 28-year-old's tally stands at eight goals in her last four Scotland matches.

Speaking on the BBC's Behind the Goals podcast, former Scotland midfielder Crichton said: "That first international hat-trick is quite significant.

"You don't score many international hat-tricks when you're a Scotland player, especially now, and it's only going to get tougher.

"We've seen the groups Scotland have been drawn in in qualifying phases. In international tournaments it's unlikely you're going to get those chances.

"I just think the confidence overall has improved with having Martha back in the squad, she's a player who thrives on goalscoring."