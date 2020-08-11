Thomas assured $2 million bonus as tour heads to postseason

Justin Thomas tosses his driver on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Justin Thomas shot only one round in the 60s at Harding Park, tied for 37th and lost the No. 1 ranking that he had held all of one week.

The week wasn't a total loss.

Thomas has played so well this year with a PGA Tour-best three victories that he is assured of being the No. 1 seed when the FedEx Cup postseason begins. That also means he wins the Wyndham Rewards for leading after the regular season, which comes with a $2 million bonus.

So he earned $45,000 from the PGA Championship, picked up $2 million and likely will lose $5,000 or so from missing a putt (not because of missing the putt, but because of his verbal reaction to why the ball didn't go into the cup).

The rest of the payout from the Wyndham Rewards - it goes through 10th place - has not been decided. Four players from the top 10 are in the field at the Wyndham Championship: Webb Simpson (No. 3), Sungjae Im (No. 5), Patrick Reed (No. 6) and Brendon Todd (No. 9).

Lanto Griffin and Abraham Ancer are not far out of the top 10 and will have a chance to pick up an extra bonus.

Otherwise, the final event of the regular season doesn't hold quite as much pressure as it normally us. At stake is a chance to keep playing in the lucrative playoff events. But no one will be losing his full card. Because of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down golf for three months, the tour said in late April that players at least will keep the same status they had at the start of the 2019-20 season, with an opportunity to improve it based on their play.

That's good news for someone like Russell Knox, who had a streak of 10 missed cuts - before and after the shutdown - and is No. 124 in the FedEx Cup going into the Wyndham Championship.

For others, it's simply a chance to improve their standing going into the postseason. This will be the second year of only three postseason events. The top 125 go to The Northern Trust, but only the top 70 make it to the BMW Championship.

That makes the week particularly important for Brooks Koepka, whose 74 on Sunday at the PGA Championship was a lost opportunity for a historic three-peat and the FedEx Cup. Koepka, scheduled to play his sixth straight event, moved up only four spots to No. 92.

SPIETH'S STRUGGLES

The struggles of Jordan Spieth were never more evident than Saturday morning at Harding Park when he was paired with Justin Thomas, one of his best friends. Both made the cut on the number. Only one of them stayed near the bottom of the back. Thomas ran off five birdies in seven holes. Spieth had four bogeys in six holes, shooting 76.

Spieth closed with a 67 to tie for 71st. It was the 14th time in the last 15 events where he made the cut that he finished at least eight shots out of the lead. The exception was Colonial, when he shot 71 the last day to tie for 10th, four shots behind.

Spieth declined interviews after the first three rounds at Harding Park, stopping briefly with ESPN on Sunday to talk about how the course played.

''I had fun. I felt I swung the club better and hit some nice putts,'' he said. ''Getting repetitions on a major championship golf course is always a good thing.''

Thomas wasn't overly concerned with Spieth and said he believes his friend will be fine.

''All it takes sometimes is one week and all your confidence gets back,'' Thomas said.

Spieth gets back to work this week at the Wyndham Championship. He has not made it to the Tour Championship since 2017, the year of his last victory. He now is No. 94, assured of the postseason, but with only three playoff events, he is not guaranteed to play more than one week.

LEFTY'S SHADES

Phil Mickelson returned from the shutdown wearing sunglasses, and it wasn't all about style.

During his stint in the booth with CBS on Saturday at the PGA Championship, Mickelson said he treated his face with a cream that helps prevent sun cancer. For two weeks, he said, the skin gets splotchy as it kills cancer cells.

''And when I went outside, I had to wear some protection,'' he said. ''So I wore these glasses to protect the area around my eyes.''

Turns out he liked them. They didn't shift on his face when swinging a club. He played golf with them and had no issues.

''That's kind of where it started,'' he said. ''And then my eyes were much more relaxed at the end of the day. They weren't squinting the whole time.''

