Thomas' 457-yard drive leads top 10 longest at WGC-Mexico

Golf Channel

Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday in Mexico City. Surprisingly, though, Johnson didn’t crack the top 10 in longest drives in the high altitude at Chapultepec Golf Club.

Instead, it was Justin Thomas’ 457-yard drive on the par-4 10th hole Saturday that led the way for the week.

Here is a look at the top 10 longest drives at this year’s WGC-Mexico:

Rank

Player

Distance

Round

Hole

1

Justin Thomas

457

3

10

2

Alex Bjork

423

3

10

3

Alex Noren

418

1

10

4

Tom Lewis

412

1

12

4

Brooks Koepka

412

2

10

6

Tommy Fleetwood

411

3

10

6

Paul Casey

411

3

4

8

Rory McIlroy

410

4

11

9

Justin Thomas

409

1

12

10

Alex Noren

408

1

12

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next