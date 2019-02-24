Thomas' 457-yard drive leads top 10 longest at WGC-Mexico
Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday in Mexico City. Surprisingly, though, Johnson didn’t crack the top 10 in longest drives in the high altitude at Chapultepec Golf Club.
Instead, it was Justin Thomas’ 457-yard drive on the par-4 10th hole Saturday that led the way for the week.
Here is a look at the top 10 longest drives at this year’s WGC-Mexico:
Rank
Player
Distance
Round
Hole
1
Justin Thomas
457
3
10
2
Alex Bjork
423
3
10
3
Alex Noren
418
1
10
4
412
1
12
4
412
2
10
6
411
3
10
6
411
3
4
8
410
4
11
9
Justin Thomas
409
1
12
10
Alex Noren
408
1
12
