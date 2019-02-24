Thomas' 457-yard drive leads top 10 longest at WGC-Mexico

Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday in Mexico City. Surprisingly, though, Johnson didn’t crack the top 10 in longest drives in the high altitude at Chapultepec Golf Club.

Instead, it was Justin Thomas’ 457-yard drive on the par-4 10th hole Saturday that led the way for the week.

Here is a look at the top 10 longest drives at this year’s WGC-Mexico:

Rank Player Distance Round Hole 1 Justin Thomas 457 3 10 2 Alex Bjork 423 3 10 3 Alex Noren 418 1 10 4 Tom Lewis 412 1 12 4 Brooks Koepka 412 2 10 6 Tommy Fleetwood 411 3 10 6 Paul Casey 411 3 4 8 Rory McIlroy 410 4 11 9 Justin Thomas 409 1 12 10 Alex Noren 408 1 12