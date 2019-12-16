This week's top 5 in-demand NFL matchups

Paid for by SeatGeek

Here’s a look at the best battles in the National Football League this week, beginning with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Two teams coming off devastating losses will look to right the ship Saturday as the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams desperately need a win. The 49ers may have clinched a playoff spot after a shocking last-second loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, but that loss dropped San Francisco to the No. 3 seed. If the 49ers want a bye in the playoffs, the team will have to win out and hope to get some help from the Green Bay Packers or Seattle Seahawks. After being blown out by the Dallas Cowboys, the 8-6 Rams are barely hanging on to their playoff hopes. They’ll need a win in Week 16 to stay alive.

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET

The NFC East can be decided in Week 16. With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys can clinch their fourth NFC East title in the past six seasons. The Eagles, meanwhile, will be playing with their playoff lives on the line. They’ll be eliminated if they lose. Based on how both teams looked in Week 15, Dallas should have an edge. The Cowboys surprisingly trounced the Rams on Sunday to stay in the playoff hunt. The Eagles barely beat Washington.

Steelers at Jets

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET

It will be a tale of two coaches in Steelers-Jets. Despite losing his starting quarterback, Mike Tomlin has the Pittsburgh Steelers playing inspired ball. With Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges under center, Tomlin has the team fighting for the playoffs. Adam Gase and the New York Jets, on the other hand, have failed to show any growth this season. Sam Darnold has seen a small improvement in his second season, but hasn’t progressed enough. Le’Veon Bell is having one of the worst seasons of his career. Meanwhile, three of Gase’s former players, Kenyan Drake, DeVante Parker and Ryan Tannehill are excelling now that they’ve gotten away from Gase. Maybe he can pick up a few pointers from Tomlin in Week 16.

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET

If Tomlin can’t lead the Steelers to the postseason, it will be due to Tannehill and the upstart Tennessee Titans. The Titans’ season was going nowhere fast until Tannehill took over as the team’s starter in Week 7. Tannehill has helped lead the team to a 6-2 record over the past eight games. Week 16 presents a huge opportunity for the team to stay in the race. A win over the Saints would be huge, but it won’t be easy. Though the Saints have already clinched the NFC South, the team needs to beat the Titans in Week 16 to have a chance at a first-round bye.

Monday, Dec. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET

The battle for the NFC North could come down to this. With a win, the Green Bay Packers would clinch the division and retain the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. It would be quite the turnaround after the team went 6-9-1 last season. The Minnesota Vikings won’t be pushovers, though. At 10-4, the team is still in good shape to make the playoffs. In fact, a win over the Packers gets the Vikings in. If they can beat the Packers in Week 16, there’s nothing stopping them from beating the Packers again in the playoffs.