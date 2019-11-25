This week's top 5 in-demand NFL matchups

Paid for by Seatgeek

The week of November 25 features several exciting NFL matchups (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

We’ve got a look around at the best battles in the National Football League this upcoming Thanksgiving week.

Thursday, Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET

The 8-3 Buffalo Bills are one of the NFL’s biggest surprises while the 6-5 Dallas Cowboys are looking to stay ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. The two square off on a Thanksgiving day matchup with playoff implications on the line for both teams.

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET

The 10-1 New England Patriots are fresh off beating the Dallas Cowboys to maintain control of the top seed in the AFC and are traveling to Houston to face another tough Texas opponent. The 7-4 Houston Texans hold a one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans in the AFC South as they look to stay on track to make the playoffs.

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

An already heated division rivalry saw the temperature turned up with a brawl that saw Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely for swinging a helmet at the head of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. The AFC North foes will square off again, two weeks removed from the melee that shook the NFL.

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers are fresh off a humbling loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was supposed to be a showcase of the NFC’s best teams. They’ll look to avoid the upset bug against the Giants as they try to avoid falling in the NFC playoff race.

Monday, Dec. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings are the biggest beneficiary of Green Bay’s loss to San Francisco on Sunday and are tied atop the NFC North at 8-3 with their division rivals. But they’ll face a difficult task against MVP candidate Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of two teams on track to make the playoffs.



