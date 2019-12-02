This week's top 5 in-demand NFL matchups

Paid for by Seatgeek

The week of December 1 features some exciting matchups. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the best battles in the National Football League this week.

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET

The 6-6 Dallas Cowboys and their quarterback Dak Prescott desperately need a win to establish even a tiny bit of dominance in the disastrous NFC East, especially after losing to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The 6-6 Chicago Bears and quarterback Mitch Trubisky need a win just as badly, as they try to prove that they’re a team worth caring about after a rough start to the season.

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET

After a 4-12 season in 2018, San Francisco 49ers are having a dynamite 10-2 season with a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo in the drivers seat. Even after a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, they’re still a force to be reckoned with. The New Orleans Saints are 10-2 despite dealing with the loss of Drew Brees for five weeks, and Brees hasn’t missed a step since his return. Two 10-2 teams with two talented quarterbacks facing off should make for some excellent football.

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Few would have imagined that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be 7-5 and in the wild-card hunt without Ben Roethlisberger, but here we are. They steamrolled the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 behind QB Duck Hodges, but they need to keep winning to keep pace with fellow wild-card hunters the Houston Texans. The 3-8 Arizona Cardinals seem like an easy target, but they’ve shown a lot of spirit in QB Kyler Murray’s first season. The Steelers won’t just be able to roll in expecting to win — they’ll have to earn it.

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

The 7-5 Los Angeles Rams found redemption after completely dismantling the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13, but their playoff hopes are still slim. A win against their divisional foe, the Seattle Seahawks, would certainly help, but it won’t come easy. QB Russell Wilson has been playing MVP-level ball this season, and the Seahawks won’t give up even one game of their wild-card lead without a fight.

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET

No one expected either the Tennessee Titans or the Oakland Raiders to be in the wild-card conversation going into Week 14, but here we are. Despite the Titans benching Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill in Week 7, they’re 7-5 and look invigorated. The Raiders are 6-6 despite Jon Gruden being Jon Gruden and the team’s comically ridiculous pre-season. Football is at its best when both teams have a lot to play for, and both the Titans and the Raiders have a lot to play for.



