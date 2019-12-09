This week's top 5 in-demand NFL matchups

Paid for by SeatGeek

Here’s a look at the best battles in the National Football League this week, beginning with the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET

The future is weirdly rosy for the 6-7 Cowboys. Winning has been a tall order for them lately, but the crap-tastic NFC East means that it’s possible for them to lose to the Los Angeles Rams and *still* have a chance to win their division and make the playoffs. On the other hand, the Rams are 8-5 and on the outside looking in due to the stacked NFC West. The Rams have won three of their past four and need to keep winning to even have a chance to sniff the playoffs. The Cowboys have lost three straight games and their directionless flailing could give the Rams some much-needed playoff help.

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t mind the 10-3 Green Bay Packers “winning ugly,” and that might be what they have to do against the 7-6 Chicago Bears. Mitch Trubisky and the Bears have won three straight — albeit against less-than-impressive teams — and appear to have gotten their confidence back. The last time these two teams met was Week 1, when the Packers beat the Bears 10-3. Now the Bears have a chance to get some sweet, sweet revenge.

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET

The Oakland Raiders are 6-7 and have been blown out three weeks in a row, and you can bet they don’t want to make it four. They have a good shot against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have spent the entire season completely falling apart. They’re 4-9 and have a five-game losing streak (which is somehow not even close to the longest in the NFL), and Nick Foles’ return from a broken clavicle was a total bust. The Raiders are an interesting team, so maybe it’s their turn to blow out a feeble opponent.

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET

The Atlanta Falcons have won only four games this season, but one of them is against the Saints, the team the San Francisco 49ers just beat. At 4-9 the Falcons don’t pose much of a threat to the Niners, who are one of just two teams with 11 wins this season, but even the mighty can trip over a rock and stumble. The Falcons could be that rock, giving the Niners trouble that they never saw coming.

Monday, Dec 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Will the New Orleans Saints be playing angry after more questionable officiating and a last-minute field goal gave them the loss against the 49ers? Almost certainly, and the Indianapolis Colts should get ready. The Colts have had a surprisingly decent season after the unexpected retirement of Andrew Luck, but beating the Saints, who are ravenous for the playoffs after last year’s officiating debacle, is an extra-tall order. The Saints are ready for the playoffs now, and the Colts are in their way.