NFL divisional playoff matchups

The NFL Divisional Round will feature some excellent games. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the battles in the divisional playoff round of the National Football League this week, beginning with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4:35 p.m. ET

After their surprising win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will try to pull off another shocking win against the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers. Points could be hard to come by in a matchup that features two of the best defenses in football. Dalvin Cook will need to turn in yet another strong performance if the Vikings hope to continue their miracle run through the postseason.

Sunday, Jan. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers are out for blood after the last playoff matchup between the two teams ended in a Packers’ loss. Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a tense, overtime win against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the 2015 NFC Championship game. That game was held in Seattle, so Rodgers will have to hope home-field advantage makes the difference this time around. Either way, it should be a close one.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens get an opportunity to prove they are the biggest threat in the AFC now that the defending champion New England Patriots have been eliminated. He’ll attempt to do so against a Tennessee Titans defense that has struggled against the pass this season. While the Ravens have the edge, the Titans present a difficult matchup. The Ravens struggle to stop the run, and Derrick Henry just rumbled for 182 rushing yards against the Pats.

Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET

Look away, Chicago Bears fans, because this game features the two quarterbacks your team passed on for Mitchell Trubisky. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to take down Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in a game between two of the best selections in the 2017 NFL draft. Old veternas like Tom Brady and Drew Brees might be out of the playoffs, but Mahomes vs. Watson represent the future at the position. This won’t be the last time the two play each other in the postseason.