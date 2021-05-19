This own goal is so awesomely bad it almost looks like Sergio Reguilón was trying to score on his own team (video)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Gulino
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
We feel bad for Sergio Reguil&#xf3;n. But his own goal Wednesday against Aston Villa was epic. (Photo by Paul Childs/PA Images via Getty Images)
We feel bad for Sergio Reguilón. But his own goal Wednesday against Aston Villa was epic. (Photo by Paul Childs/PA Images via Getty Images)

There are own goals, and then there are own golazos.

Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilón entered into the latter pantheon on Wednesday, epically misplaying a ball into the box and yielding this gem:

You have to feel for Reguilón. Yes, he's a defender, but him getting that moment so drastically wrong spotlights just how skilled and coordinated soccer players really are. It's an awkward ball from Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba (that's his real name and it's awesome), and therefore it forced an awkward shuffle of the feet from Reguilón.

Still, it's something he's expected to deal with 10 times out of 10, not drill into his own net like he was trying to score on his own team.

It can happen to the best of Premier League defenders. Just ask Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, who got his streams crossed against Fulham in 2013. And at least Reguilón's own goal lacked the flair of Tony Popovic's scorpion-kick own goal for Crystal Palace against Portsmouth in 2004.

So there's that. There hasn't been much else for Spurs lately, down 2-1 to Villa as of this writing and embroiled in more Harry Kane exit drama. But if you can't have a good-natured laugh at Reguilón's misfortune, when can you?

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR power rankings: The best drivers head to Circuit of the Americas this week

    Find out the drivers leading the Cup Series this week after Dover. The next race is Sunday at COTA.

  • Green governor sets bold climate goals for rich German state

    Germany’s only state governor from the rising Green party on Wednesday announced ambitious new climate targets that includes boosting new technologies so that “Tesla will soon only see our tail lights.” The wealthy southwest German state, home to German automakers Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, aims to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2040 — five years earlier than the national goal, recently re-elected governor Winfried Kretschmann said. Baden-Wuerttemberg will also become the first German state to require that all new buildings have roofs with solar panels, he said.

  • World Cup winner Khedira to retire at end of season

    Sami Khedira will retire when the Bundesliga season finishes this weekend, the former Germany midfielder announced on Wednesday.

  • Higginbotham's top five 2020-21 PL defenders

    Two Manchester City stalwarts made it onto Danny Higginbotham's top five defenders during the 2020-21 Premier League season.

  • USMNT: Tyler Adams returns to USA with back injury

    USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has left RB Leipzig's season early and has returned to the USA for treatment on an ongoing back injury.

  • City owner to cover fans travel costs to Champions League final

    Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal later this month the club announced on Tuesday.

  • EURO 2020: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

    EURO 2020 will be one heck of a show this summer, as games will be hosted across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary.

  • Reguilon own goal gets Aston Villa level v. Spurs

    Sergio Reguilon completely miscues his clearance and slices the ball past his own goalkeeper to hand Aston Villa a spectacular equalizer against Tottenham.

  • What's next for Angels after Mike Trout injury?

    With Mike Trout out until the summer, other players will have an opportunity to step up. It also gives the Angels options to make possible moves.

  • Fleury stays strong, gets rewarded in Game 2

    Elsewhere, Ondrej Palat helped the Lightning open a 2-0 series lead against Florida. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham; Man City line up talks

    The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer.

  • Saudi Arabia officially proposes holding World Cup every 2 years

    The idea for a biennial World Cup is back on the table.

  • Texans coach David Culley ‘has nothing to say’ about QB Deshaun Watson’s participation in offseason workouts

    Houston Texans coach David Culley had nothing to offer when asked about QB Deshaun Watson's participation in offseason workouts.

  • Watch Brie Larson Crush a Pullup While Wearing a Weightlifting Chain

    Here's a look at how Larson builds her superhuman strength.

  • Columbus Crew bails on attempted rebrand to Columbus SC after a week following fan outrage

    Columbus SC lasted just one week before the organization bailed on the rebrand and brought the "Crew" name back.

  • DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Speaks Out In the Aftermath of His Death; ‘He Was Never Afraid of Passing On’

    It’s been nearly four weeks since the public memorial service was held for beloved rapper and forever Ruff Ryder DMX. Now, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons is finally speaking out and giving some bittersweet insight into how things have been for her and her family.

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • ‘Jacare’ Souza to undergo surgery after gruesome arm break in UFC 262 loss

    Ronaldo Souza suffered the graphic injury in his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262.

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.