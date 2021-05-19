This own goal is so awesomely bad it almost looks like Sergio Reguilón was trying to score on his own team (video)

We feel bad for Sergio Reguilón. But his own goal Wednesday against Aston Villa was epic. (Photo by Paul Childs/PA Images via Getty Images)

There are own goals, and then there are own golazos.

Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilón entered into the latter pantheon on Wednesday, epically misplaying a ball into the box and yielding this gem:

You have to feel for Reguilón. Yes, he's a defender, but him getting that moment so drastically wrong spotlights just how skilled and coordinated soccer players really are. It's an awkward ball from Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba (that's his real name and it's awesome), and therefore it forced an awkward shuffle of the feet from Reguilón.

Still, it's something he's expected to deal with 10 times out of 10, not drill into his own net like he was trying to score on his own team.

It can happen to the best of Premier League defenders. Just ask Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, who got his streams crossed against Fulham in 2013. And at least Reguilón's own goal lacked the flair of Tony Popovic's scorpion-kick own goal for Crystal Palace against Portsmouth in 2004.

So there's that. There hasn't been much else for Spurs lately, down 2-1 to Villa as of this writing and embroiled in more Harry Kane exit drama. But if you can't have a good-natured laugh at Reguilón's misfortune, when can you?

