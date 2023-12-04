This Morning viewers react to Emma Willis and Rylan reuniting as hosts

Are Rylan and Emma Willis the perfect This Morning replacements?

Emma Willis and Rylan present This Morning (ITV/Shutterstock)

What did you miss?

This Morning viewers were delighted to see Rylan and Emma Willis in the hot seat as presenters for the show.

ITV bosses have been on the hunt for new presenters since Holly Willoughby resigned after 14 years following an alleged plot to kidnap her. Her longtime co-host Phillip Schofield had stepped down five months before following his affair with a younger male colleague.

Willis and Rylan were the latest presenters to be trialled on the show after Cat Deeley and Sarah Ferguson did stints on This Morning.

Speculation has been rife over who will replace Holly Willoughby but ITV haven’t confirmed anyone for the role yet.

What, how and why?

Rylan and Emma Willis are close pals in the showbiz world (Getty)

Social media was awash with fans sharing their happiness at seeing the pair on This Morning as they declared Rylan and Emma Willis would be perfect for the job.

"Can we have Rylan and Emma every day," one fan wrote, among the sea of comments.

Others wrote: "Love Rylan and Emma."

"Emma Willis and Rylan Clark are amazing for this presenting job."

"Lovely start to the week with the lovely Emma Willis and Rylan. Thanks for listening."

"OMG! Emma Willis on this morning finally she needs to be a permanent host. Love her."

"Now this is the perfect This Morning presenting team. Rylan and Emma just have that fabulous chemistry."

It has been awhile since Willis presented on This Morning as she previously would stand in for the main show. The last time she was a guest presenter was with Rylan in 2018.

In 2012, she was a permanent presenter on This Morning but the segment she presented was axed two years later in 2014.

It’s no secret that Willis and Rylan make a great team. As well as This Morning, they have also presented Big Brother together and its spin-off Bit on the Side when it was on Channel 5.

Willis and Rylan were equally delighted to be back on This Morning. Rylan confessed they enjoyed chatting so much that they often forget they are on the TV.

And of course they have been firm friends in the showbiz world ever since their paths first crossed.

What else happened on This Morning?

Josie Gibson said she fancied Rylan on I'm A Celeb (ITV)

Rylan and Willis also spoke to Josie Gibson's best friend Mia on This Morning about the Fred Sirieix cooking row.

The presenter's best friend cheekily confessed she was surprised her friend was doing the cooking.

She said: "She done well. I'm surprised they gave her the cooking role to begin with. She's trying to prove Fred right!"

Mia is out in Australia with her son and Gibson's son Reggie.

She added: "Reggie loves it. He is missing his mum. We're keeping the days filled with activities. Before she left, she left him a letter and a gift. We received that a couple of days, that's helped him along the way. He's doing really well. She will be as well."

She admitted Gibson's son Reggie was loving seeing his mum battle the snakes and spiders.

Hilariously, Rylan asked her best friend about Gibson cheekily saying she fancied him in the jungle.

He said: "I don't really get that much attention off people. Josie was the last person! Would you approve if I got with Josie? Would you have me around at Christmas as the fella on her arm?"

Mia said she would definitely have Rylan around for Christmas.

He said: "I'll take it."

