This might be the weirdest MVP vote we've ever seen

Major League Baseball officially wrapped up awards week Thursday, handing out Most Valuable Player Awards to a pair of first basemen — José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves.

While there was no real drama surrounding the award announcements — every winner, beginning with Don Mattingly’s Manager of the Year Award on Monday and ending with Freeman’s MVP on Thursday, was considered a worthy selection by the pool of writers selected from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America — we could still couldn’t escape without a little controversy.

It all centers on one weird, lonely and entirely meaningless 10th-place vote cast for a Chicago Cubs reliever whose name you probably couldn’t guess if we gave you 100 attempts and a spring training media guide.

No, we don’t intend to insult Ryan Tepera — he’s the name you’re trying to guess — but we do wonder why, and how, his name appeared on the ballot of St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer and Baseball Hall of Famer Rick Hummel.

Ryan Tepera got a vote?!? pic.twitter.com/RrUqoxS0mh — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) November 13, 2020

Was it a mistake? An acknowledgement of something no one else is privy to? Maybe it was Tepera’s two regular season appearances against the St. Louis Cardinals that tipped the scales in his favor over — checks notes — Ronald Acuña Jr., Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story.

That much we don’t know. What we do know is this is among the weirdest MVP votes we’ve ever seen.

Who is Ryan Tepera?

Tepera, 33, is a veteran reliever pitcher who was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 19th round of 2009 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut for Toronto in 2015 and went on to appear in 216 games for the Blue Jays, posting a collective 3.64 ERA.

Truth be told, those are pretty reliable numbers for a relief pitcher, which is why the Chicago Cubs were content scooping him up on a one-year, $900,000 contract last December.

How did Ryan Tepera fare in 2020?

He did fine, really.

In 2020, Tepera appeared in 21 of Chicago’s 60 games during the abbreviated season. Over 20 2/3 innings, he posted a 3.92 ERA while striking out 31 and walking 12.

Again, that’s nothing if not reliable production from a middle reliever who you’ll probably never trust with the game on the line. But, of course, every bullpen had at least two or three relievers admirably filling that role. So we’re really stuck here trying to search for any value that would catapult Tepera into MVP consideration on his own team, let alone the entire league.

Why did Ryan Tepera get a vote?

Until Rick Hummel offers an explanation, we’ll never truly understand the thought process here.

The good news is it wasn’t a vote that really impacted the overall tabulations for the award. In fact, Hummel was among the 28 out of 30 BBWAA voters who gave Freeman a first-place vote. Overall, his ballot was pretty much on par with those of his peers, so there’s nothing here to really lose sleep over.

It was just ... weird.

