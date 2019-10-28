This might be most ridiculous TD pass of Aaron Rodgers' career
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Aaron Rodgers has made many ridiculous throws in his career, but his go-ahead touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” will go down as one of his finest.
With the score tied 17-17 with 13:59 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Packers facing a third-and-1 at the Chiefs’ 3-yard line, Rodgers was flushed to his right from the pocket and, with two Chiefs closing on him quickly, opted to fling a sidearm pass toward the back right corner of the end zone a split second before defenders landed on him.
The ball spiraled through the air and softly landed in the grasp of running back Jamaal Williams, who hauled in the touchdown with a linebacker draped all over him, much to the pleasure of many Packers fans who made the trip.
Rodgers told NBC postgame that he saw Williams at the corner of his eye before launching the pass.
The completion was ridiculous — only a handful of quarterbacks could make that throw — and clean. So clean, in fact, the Chiefs didn’t even bother challenging the touchdown, which put the Packers ahead by seven in a close contest.
Rodgers added another touchdown pass later in the quarter, a 67-yarder to Aaron Jones, and the Packers (7-1) hung on to win, 31-24. He finished with three TD passes and completed 23-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards.
