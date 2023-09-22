We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This colorful Cuisinart knife set was a Prime Day best seller, and it's still on sale for 61% off today: 'They are like razors'

Ask any chef or culinary expert and they'll tell you sharp knives are essential in your kitchen. Though it may seem counter-intuitive, you're actually more likely to cut yourself with a dull knife than a sharp one. Why? When your knife is dull, you have to apply pressure and tend to use a wild sawing motion to get through tough foods whereas sharp knives easily glide through meats, veggies and more.

If this new piece of info has you re-evaluating the knives in your kitchen, you'll be glad to know you can score an amazing knife set on Amazon right now for super cheap. This popular Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set is currently 61% off. Yes, you can get six super sharp knives with matching colors for less than $30. That's less than $5 per knife!

Obviously, this Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set is good-looking. The bright colors will add fun and whimsy to any kitchen. But rest assured, they're also really sharp and perfect for any cutting task in the kitchen. Whether you need to slice bread or dice veggies, this knife set has you covered.

Shoppers on Amazon rave about this Cuisinart Knife Set, giving it 4.8 out of 5 stars. It also has more than 47,000 ratings.

“The look, the colors, and man, the blades!” one Amazon shopper wrote in their review. “Be careful and do not allow children to use these knives on any level. They are like razors, but excellent in the kitchen. The colors are great for glancing and finding exactly the knife you need for a specific job. They clean easily and seem to be keeping their edges.”

Another shopper commented, “I’m thrilled with these knives. I had my doubts, considering they aren’t expensive. However, they happily surprised me. The variety of knives hits all that I need.”

Ask any kitchen pro, and they’ll tell you sharp, reliable knives are a must-have when preparing food and serving meals. If your current knives are dull or just boring, give yourself an upgrade with this affordable Cuisinart Knife Set while it’s on super sale on Amazon.

